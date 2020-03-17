Monolink – Sinner

By Barbara Potrc 17

Germany based singer/songwriter and electronic dance music producer Steffen Linck, better known as Monolink, has just released the first single of his forthcoming sophomore album that is set to drop later this year. Following the internationally celebrated release of his debut long player ‘Amniotic’ in 2018, and the critically acclaimed ‘Deluxe Version’ which dropped at the end of 2019, ‘Sinner’ marks the beginning of a fresh chapter for the talented artist. Out now via Berlin based label Embassy One, ‘Sinner’ is a melodic, vocal led techno track, which carries an uplifting vibe, combined with an amazing bassline. Here is what Monolink says about the his latest release and the upcoming album:

“I’m very excited to finally unveil some new music. My second album is going to be released towards the end of the year but there will be a bunch of singles coming out in the meantime. With the first single ‘Sinner’ I wanted to explore a darker side of me, writing a fictional goodbye letter to a world that’s not worth living in anymore. On the musical side it’s got a driving beat and is hopefully gonna make people dance to turn it into something positive”.

Signature Monolink production evolves around a track written on his guitar, which has always been a faithful companion on his musical journey. It serves as the backbone for percussions, samples, and vocal parts which are usually recorded during spontaneous jam sessions. When performing live he plays the original song in real-time,putting emphasis on a listening experience that is as clean and smooth as possible, which makes him stand out from his other electronic dance music colleagues.

The release of ‘Sinner’ serves as an intro for his upcoming Spring 2020 Tour across North America and Mexico. The German artist is set to kick off the tour at The Midway in San Francisco on April 10th, afterwards he will perform over a dozen headline shows at some of the most prestigious venues across the continent, including City Hall Chicago, Kings Hall Brooklyn, Spin San Diego and Sound Los Angeles. Joining RÜFUS DU SOL at the Pepsi Centre in Mexico City for the penultimate stop, Steffen will finally conclude the tour with a huge headline show at Corona Capital in Guadalajara. You can find his tour schedule here, however, some of the dates might be postponed due to the current international outbreak of COVID-19.

Listen to his latest release ‘Sinner’ below: