Amy Thomson releases anticipated eBook, ‘Artist Management and Marketing: A Beginner’s Guide’

By Harrison Watson 13

If you’re a DJ, producer, artist manager or music marketer dreaming of making it big, the name Amy Thomson is one you should know well. As the CEO of ATM Artists, Thomson has worked with artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Axwell & Ingrosso, Gorillaz and Kanye West over the past 20 years, and to top it off, she currently manages DJ Snake. So, when she releases a free 302 page e-book dedicated to artist management and music marketing, you should definitely check it out and have a read.

After a highly anticipated release, the free ebook, titled, ‘Artist Management and Marketing: A Beginner’s Guide’, covers everything from how to get started, to record companies and legalities, to touring and brand deals, just to name a few. Apparently information found in her Mind Your Own Business crash course, which was held in London and Los Angeles, is also featured.

Also included in the book are numerous templates, which can help guide your marketing strategies and kickstart your campaigns to deliver even better results.This book covers a plethora of topics, enough to get captivated in for a few days on end – a no doubt great investment of time given the knowledge that Thomson openly shares.

She announced the release via the Instagram post below:

The strategies and techniques Amy Thomson discusses in this ebook will no doubt help to further many budding DJs’, producers’, artist managers’ and music marketers’ careers. Ultimately, everyone in the music industry should take advantage of the wealth of information that she provides in this book, completely for free. To read or download, visit Thomson’s Mind Your Own Business website here.