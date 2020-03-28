Parklife Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus

By Barbara Potrc 12

By now the entire world is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, and since there is no sign of it getting any better, event organisers need to act smart and do what is best for their fans. In most of the cases this means cancelling or postponing their events to a later date when the world will successfully get over this crisis situation. One of the festivals that has just been cancelled is Parklife, which was set to take place on 13th and 14th of June in Manchester, UK.

The hugely popular two day festival, which always prepares a lineup filled with a variety of genres delivered by the hottest artists on the scene at the moment, just shared the news about the cancellation on their social media. They have said that the decision has not been taken lightly and have promised that they will be back stronger than ever on June 12th and 13th in 2021. In the comment section festival-goers are expressing their sadness and concerns about the lineup, since it was really set to be unforgettable this year. A-list artists like Tyler, The Creator, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Charli XCX, Khalid, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, CamelPhat, Fisher, Fatboy Slim, Holy Goof and many more were already confirmed to bring on the madness in June. The organisers will do everything that’s in their power to keep the lineup as it is or maybe even add more surprise guests.

In their announcement Parklife Festival is specifically addressing the ticket holders to look out for an e-mail regarding the refunds that they will be offering. However, it is also possible to hold onto your ticket and use it next year. In times like these we need to think about the organisers as well, they might be running out of business if this continues for too long. Follow the regulations that have been sent out there, stay safe and stay healthy.