Parookaville 2020 returns this summer for a massive 6th edition

By Pol Torà 12

Parookaville is definitely one of the biggest EDM festivals worldwide and this summer, it will once again delight a worldwide audience. Celebrating its 6th edition, the festival, which will take place at Weeze Airport from July 17th-19th, has unveiled a series of artists completing one of the most powerful lineups of this summer season.

After celebrating one of their best editions in 2019, gathering 210,000 attendees over three days, Parookaville is determined to level up their game by improving the image and prestige of their brand even further. In the middle of the high-season, every country is packed with festivals, which makes it extremely difficult to stand out. However, Parookaville has established itself as one of the world’s greatest festivals and a true staple for any electronic music fan.

After announcing a massive first phase of artists back in December, this latest phase has increased the hype by adding more names into their impeccable billing. With a total of 4-days of pure spectacle and around 100 artists spread across 10 stages, the festival has gathered a perfect mix of DJs representing and leading the main electronic music genres.

At the Mainstage, household names including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DVBBS, Lucas & Steve, Marshmello, Oliver Heldens, Robin Schulz, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Vini Vici, W&W, Yellow Claw & many more will be delivering the energy in and tearing the stage apart.

Smaller stages like the Bill’s factory stage will be welcoming top producers like Bakermat, Brennan Heart, Dillon Francis, Headhunterz, Jonas Blue, Moguai and Wildstylez. The Power Plant stage will showcase the talents of Alok, Lost Identity, Mandy, Sikdope, The Him and Yves V. The Cloud Factory stage will have a mix of genres with artists like Illenium, Krewella, Rezz and Saymyname. It will also host the trance family with Aly & Fila, ATB, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Gareth Emery, Markus Schulz and Marlo plus the techno scene, which will be headlined by none other than Amelie Lens accompanied by Pan-Pot and more. Another big underground artist Loco Dice will be playing at the Desert Valley Stage headlined by Fisher. Lastly, the Time Lap stage will host the living legend Benny Benassi and hardcore icon Paul Elstak.

There are still more DJs to be announced for Parookaville 2020 so don’t think twice and make sure you secure your tickets here.

Watch the aftermovie of Parookaville 2019 below: