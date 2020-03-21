PAROOKAVILLE announces virtual livestream of 2019 edition

By Ellie Mullins 19

To combat the sadness of the cancellations due to COVID-19 right now, many artists, festivals and record labels are working to hard to ensure their fans are kept in good spirits with exclusive live streams and other fun virtual things. It’s a way to pull the community together from the comfort of their own homes where many cannot go out right now, and shows that the electronic community can pull through in tough times. Now, leading German festival PAROOKAVILLE is getting in on the fun, virtual action.

Brainstorming ways to keep their fans entertained during these times, they came up with the idea to create a livestream consisting of all the best performances from their 2019 edition. Starting from Friday March 20 7 PM CET until Sunday March 22nd, there will be three whole days of entertainment – 7 hours per day – to make it feel like you’re at a festival.

Last year’s lineup was one of their biggest yet, from artists like Alesso and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to DJ Snake and Salvatore Ganacci. Going on until 2 AM CET every night, their Facebook page posts the full schedule for every day, so make sure to check it out to keep up to date.

Friday’s PAROOKAVILLE schedule kicks off with Showtek and ends with Hugel, with acts such as Yellow Claw, Afrojack, Nervo and more in between. To view the live stream, see below and click here for the full day one schedule.

Don’t forget to visit PAROOKAVILLE’s official YouTube channel to watch the stream.