Pet Shop Boys to Co-Headline Tour with New Order

By Nicole Pepe 1

Pet Shop Boys and New Order will co-headline their North American “Unity Tour” starting in September 2020. Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced that they will begin their Unity Tour at Budweiser Stage in Toronto and plan to stop in Vancouver and travel across America to end their tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 2nd.

Pet Shops Boys are listed as the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful pop-duo, as they are three-time Brit Award winners, six-time Grammy nominees and have had 42 Top 30 singles on the UK Singles chart. More recently, the duo has released a DVD called ‘Inner Sanctum’ and contains the footage of their four-day residency at London’s Opera House. New Order, the infamous UK post-punk band that’s history dates back as far as 1980, is credited to have one of the most influential club tracks of all time which is titled ‘Blue Monday’. In the bands more recent years, they toured North America and just freshly finished up a four-day residency in Florida.

You’re not gonna wanna miss this tour! To purchase tickets click here.

Tour Dates:

September 5 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

September 9 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

September 11 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA

September 12 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

September 15 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

September 18 Huntington Bank Pavilion Chicago, IL

September 20 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

September 24 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

September 26 Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA

September 30 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

October 2 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA