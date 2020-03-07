Search

 

 

Pet Shop Boys to Co-Headline Tour with New Order

Pet Shop Boys and New Order will co-headline their North American “Unity Tour” starting in September 2020.  Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced that they will begin their Unity Tour at Budweiser Stage in Toronto and plan to stop in Vancouver and travel across America to end their tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 2nd.

Pet Shops Boys are listed as the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful pop-duo, as they are three-time Brit Award winners, six-time Grammy nominees and have had 42 Top 30 singles on the UK Singles chart. More recently, the duo has released a DVD called ‘Inner Sanctum’ and contains the footage of their four-day residency at London’s Opera House. New Order, the infamous UK post-punk band that’s history dates back as far as 1980, is credited to have one of the most influential club tracks of all time which is titled ‘Blue Monday’. In the bands more recent years, they toured North America and just freshly finished up a four-day residency in Florida.

You’re not gonna wanna miss this tour!  To purchase tickets click here.

Tour Dates:

September 5                                            Budweiser Stage                                            Toronto, ON

September 9                                  Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion                                  Boston, MA

September 11                                    TD Pavilion at the Mann                               Philadelphia, PA

September 12                                     Madison Square Garden                                  New York, NY

September 15                                  Merriweather Post Pavilion                                Columbia, MD

September 18                                   Huntington Bank Pavilion                                      Chicago, IL

September 20                                              The Armory                                        Minneapolis, MN

September 24                                  Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena                               Vancouver, BC

September 26                                       Gorge Amphitheatre                                         George, WA

September 30                                             Chase Center                                     San Francisco, CA

October 2                                                Hollywood Bowl                                    Los Angeles, CA



