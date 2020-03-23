Rebecca & Fiona – Fet House Mode

By Alshaan Kassam 7

Recognised for fuelling the crowd with the utmost energy, Rebecca & Fiona are not strangers in the music industry. Blessing their fans with the use of high-spirited vocals, hard-hitting mixing and enticing choreography, the Swedish duo have already released two Swedish Grammy-winning albums and have toured with the likes of Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and many more. After the recent release of their electro-pop crossover track known as ‘Heart Skips A Beat,’ there is no stopping Rebecca & Fiona as they have just released ‘Fet House Mode’ which is their second track of 2020. If you are trying to get groovy whether at the nightclub or in the comfort of your own home amid the coronavirus, this club-ready single is definitely for you.

With a rumbling bass line to pump the track up a notch, a solid tech-house groove takes over. Kicking off with vibrant hi-hats and euphoric piano chords, the power duo are bringing you straight to the feels with this one. As seducing vocals infused with a melodic back drop remind listeners that music really is the key to light up the darkest of days, Rebecca & Fiona incorporate the use of electrifying snares to truly showcase their cutting edge sound. Released on their very own Big Romantic Music imprint, these producers experimental production style is shining towards their listeners as they state:

“This is the music we always wanted to release but the major labels would never let us,” the pair explained. “It’s our own universe, the world we’ve always created our music in and for.”

Starting off 2020 in the best way possible with the release of two contagious new singles, groove out to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.