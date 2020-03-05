BREAKING: Road To Ultra India the next event to be cancelled

By Phil Thüne 2

After the recent cancellations of Ultra Miami and Tomorrowland Winter, festival goers worldwide sit in wait of news about events that they are attending. In addition to its main event, Ultra is hosting several other events across multiple continents and countries that are not full-blown festivals, but more one-day or two-day events or to bring the Ultra experience to more places. Besides Ultra Beach and the Resistance series, Road to Ultra is one of these smaller-scale events that has been hosted in Hong Kong, Peru, the Philippines and Chile in the past, where no Ultra Music Festival is taking place and was supposed to be held in India this year as well.

After cancelling Ultra Abu Dhabi and Ultra Music Festival Miami, it is now confirmed that its two ‘Road To Ultra India‘ events have been cancelled. Road To Ultra India was split into 2 events that were supposed to take place in Hyderabad on March 7th, as well as Delhi on March 8th. Though being relatively small scale events compared to their flagship festivals, the line ups were still comparable with the big players, including Alesso, KSHMR, Nicky Romero and Vini Vici as headliners to these events.

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is currently impacting festivals around the world with governments putting restrictions on events, France, for example, shutting down any event with more than 5,000 attendees, and major conventions being cancelled across the board to contain the spreading of the virus. We wait on the official statement yet from Ultra on this particular event, but We Rave You sources from management of the artists have informed us that this event will be cancelled. Stay tuned for more information.