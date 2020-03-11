Rødhåd reveals five new EPs to be released on his WSNWG label this year

By Alshaan Kassam 3

The Berlin DJ known as Rødhåd has already made quite the name for himself by proving to always play with the crowd in the darkest way possible. From those timeless nights infused with his deep house and techno grooves, Rødhåd consistently maintains that perfect balance to you eardrums as he slowly begins to take full control of your mind and body. Recognised for sharing his techno and industrial driven sound at festivals such as Exit Festival and Belfast’s AVA Festival, Mike Bierbach is no stranger in the international scene with the launch of his WSNWG label in 2018 for the purpose of collaborative records and filthy sessions in the studio with his friends such as Lucy and Alex.Do. Continuing to build his imprint, Rødhåd has just unveiled the next five EP’s released this year on the WSNWG label which includes collaborations with Antigone, Ø [Phase], Daniel Avery, Rene Wise and Dasha Rush.

From crafting some of the finest tracks in the scene right now such as his contagious single “Target Line” and a pure portrayal of his innovative production style in “The Wall“, Rødhåd’s motivation to showcase the beauty of real techno is a trait many respect about him in the industry today. Announcing on his official Instagram that his collaboration with Antigone on WSNWG003 will be out on April 17th, Rødhåd provided his fans a little taste of what to expect with the release of “180702.1” Building further anticipation to bring out waves of contemporary techno from these recognised producers, no further information has been announced regarding the following EP’s,but we will be sure to update you shortly. Preparing up for his debut live set at upcoming shows in Berlin, London and Amsterdam, be sure to keep up to date with his schedule here.

Check out his announcement below and let us know which collaboration you are most excited for in the comments.