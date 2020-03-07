RÜFÜS DU SOL release live album and full “Live From Joshua Tree” film

By Juan Llorens

RÜFÜS DU SOL returns to the spotlight with their 45-minute film “Live from Joshua Tree.” The Australian trio delivers, once again, content that will immerse the viewers and listeners. People around the world are now able to experience the high-energy the live electronic act radiate in their captivating shows.

The film features jaw-dropping cinematography of the desert and impressive rock formations in Joshua Tree. Moreover, we get to experience a distinct production highlighting the unique LED strips placed around the stage and in the desert. The viewers get to experience a surreal sunset as their ears are graced with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s biggest hits ranging from their three albums: SOLACE, Bloom, and Atlas. This live performance release features a new track, ‘Valley of the Yuccas’, giving the audience an introduction to remember.

As the evening turns into night, the emphasis pans from the sunset to the production, making the Australian trio appear in a sci-fi utopia. Paired with the film is the release of the live album if you want to take the performance anywhere you go. RÜFÜS DU SOL are set out on another tour across the world with a new production, a show you do not want to miss. Check out the immersive 4K film and live album from Joshua Tree down below: