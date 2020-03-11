Ryan Tedder and Martin Garrix collaboration confirmed, Bastille might be next

By Pol Torà 2

Martin Garrix has started the year in style. After a brand new collaboration was rumoured to be in the works with Ryan Tedder, the vocalist of the pop rock band OneRepublic has confirmed the speculation during his latest show in Amsterdam. Having worked with many of the main icons in the industry including Alesso, David Guetta, Galantis, Sebastian Ingrosso, Kygo, Marshmello and Garrix himself, and been responsible for some of the most massive anthems ever released in the history of the genre like ‘Lose My Mind‘ and ‘If I Lose Myself‘, Ryan Tedder is no stranger to the electronic music scene.

This past weekend, as part of the OneRepublic tour in Europe, the three-time Grammy Award winner landed in Amsterdam to perform in front of a sold-out crowd. Before his show in Utrecht, he was seen with Martin near the venue and later in the concert attendees figured out why. In a precise moment in between songs, Ryan took a minute to talk to his fans and at a certain point he stated the following ‘Someone I actually also love collaborating with lives in this area, his name is Martin Garrix’ before declaring ‘we’re working on some stuff’. After that he went on to praise Martin concluding ‘Martin Garrix is the nicest DJ on planet earth‘.

As for the Amsterdam-based producer, he also had a busy and emotional weekend after winning a BUMA Award. However, the exciting news came after that when Martin shared a story on his Instagram where we could see him going back to the studio right after the awards ceremony. As normal as this is, in the video we could see Dan Smith, soloist of the reputed English band Bastille.

Although, we do not have much more details on this last project, fans are in the edge of their seats waiting to see what will come next. Watch the moment when Ryan Tedder confirmed his collaboration with Martin Garrix below: