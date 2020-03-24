Sam Feldt set for the launch of his label Heartfeldt Records

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

Amidst the global crisis caused by coronavirus outbreak, our beloved producers and DJ’s are really working hard to compensate for all their canceled tours and festivals. On a similar note, the tropical house legend Sam Feldt will be launching his own record label named “Heartfeldt Records” despite having doubts over its postponement.

Established in partnership with the renowned Spinnin’ records, Sam Feldt will release his single Hold Me Close Together (ft. Ella Henderson) as the first track on the label. As a matter of fact, he has also devoted his label launch to a noble cause. In association with the Heartfeldt foundation, exactly 1% of all profits generated by the label will be donated for a better future with a greener planet.

“IN THE LIGHT OF THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION, I DOUBTED POSTPONING THE LONG-PLANNED LAUNCH OF MY OWN LABEL HEARTFELDT RECORDS. IN TIMES LIKE THESE, ONE REALLY QUESTIONS THEIR OWN VALUES AND BELIEFS – AND WE ARE ALL FORCED INTO INTROSPECTION. AFTER THINKING ABOUT THIS LONG AND HARD, I’VE DECIDED TO MOVE AHEAD WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE LABEL”

Established a couple of years ago, the Heartfeldt foundation aims at absolute sustainable development. Check out Sam’s exclusive interview in regard with this noble cause.

Image Credits – Robbie Stilez