Spotify could launch in Russia during 2nd quarter of 2020

By Phil Thüne 2

Since Spotify launched in October 2008, it has been gradually expanding into new regions while becoming the most popular streaming service across the world, in numbers of paid and unpaid subscribers. Now we have learned that Spotify could potentially launch in a new country during the second quarter of 2020.

The service is currently available in 79 countries across the globe and, in a note obtained by We Rave You, we have learned that Spotify is working on expanding into the Russian market, where it is not available at this time. The note mentions that Spotify has been renting an office in Moscow since December, while its headquarters are based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has been in talks with Russian authorities for an estimated 4-5 months already. While the team is alleged to have no more than 10 people, it is led by former Facebook sales director Ilya Alekseev. It is suggested that a launch could happen before July and the service will be priced at 169 RUB (2.39 EUR / 2.65 USD), which falls in line with competing services in the country.

In 2017, Spotify was the most downloaded music app on iOS and it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2018 under the SPOT symbol, so expansions and additional revenue is crucial for their investors and stock price. As this story develops and we receive more information, we will, of course, keep you posted!