Steve Aoki – Love You More (feat. Lay Zhang & will.i.am)

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The upcoming record Neon Future IV from the American producer and DJ Steve Aoki is set to include a very special collaboration. The electro-house legend has linked up with the Chinese superstar Lay Zhang and the seven-time Grammy winner will.i.am to come up with the track “Love You More.” Neon Future IV will be out on April 3rd. It is set to serve as a consolation for his fans after the cancelation of “The Color of Noise” tour.

Starting off with light vocals from Lay Zhang accompanied by soft synth, Love You More transitions into Steve Aoki’s domain of interest with some deep bass sounds which perfectly set the tone for Lay’s crisp vocals. Adding a touch of magic to the already exhilarating vibe, the rap from will.i.am is certainly delightful to the ears.

Talking about this collaboration, here’s what the guys had to say – “Collaborating with Lay and Will was definitely one for the books. I’ve wanted to work with both artists for a while, so having them on one track together brought so much value to the creative process. Lay with his unmistakable vocals and Will with his hard ad-libs took this song to the next level and merged all of our worlds in the process.” – Steve Aoki “Steve has great energy and Will has a dope style. I feel honored to work with and exchange culture between these two. I hope more of these cross-culture collaborations can happen!” – Lay Zhang “Working with Aoki is always magical, and Lay is an amazing artist. This collaboration is cultural exchange at its finest, when East meets West.” – will.i.am

Listen to Love You More here –