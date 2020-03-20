STMPD RCRDS announces virtual festival

By Barbara Potrc 2

The STMPD RCRDS family is preparing something amazing for their fans all around the world, to ease up the hard times that we are currently dealing with. Dutch electronic dance music label, established by the industry’s super talent Martin Garrix, will be spreading the good vibes and great music around the world with their special livestream, which will take place on Saturday, 28th of March. STMPD RCRDS Festival will bring you DJ sets from your favourite STMPD RCRDS artists and friends, which will result in 24 hours of non-stop music.

Since the times are getting pretty rough with the outbreak of the new coronavirus, many artists around the world are trying their best to make this experience better for everyone involved. With so many shows getting cancelled, people need to remember how much joy music can bring into their lives and to give them the ability to tune into the virtual festival from whenever they are at the moment, just proves that we don’t need to break the rules and party outside if that isn’t possible at the moment. STMPD RCRDS have announced their special project via their social media, teasing the fans about the very special lineup.

Some of the artists that are set to perform are the Dutch talents Blinders, CMC$, Seth Hills, TV Noise, Silque, Justin Mylo, Vietnamese-French DJ Florian Picasso and many others. The livestream will be available via the labels YouTube and Twitch channels, taking off at 3pm CET / 10am ET / 11pm JST on Saturday, 28th of March. We are in for a treat for sure, they promise us loads of great music, special surprises and much fun. It’s part of the label’s commitment to keeping people entertained through this hard period across the world and they hope people feel the love and positivity flowing into their homes, during this new experience.

Make sure to tune in on Saturday, 28th of March and don’t miss out on STMPD RCRDS Festival livestream!