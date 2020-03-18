Studio 338 to act as food warehouse during pandemic

By Ryan Ford

The iconic London club Studio 338, has announced plans to transform its space into a food warehouse designed to aid the vulnerable during this chaotic coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of government advice, social restrictions have been put in place which will hinder the freedom of vulnerable members of our community. To combat this, the head of Music and Events at 338, Dan Perrin, shared the genius idea that the venue should temporarily transform into a food storage and distribution outlet. Perrin explained that one of the main priorities right now is to assist those most at risk from the virus and to make sure they have access to the essentials they need to survive social isolation.

At the moment, the concept is only in its planning phase and will need to see contributions from volunteers in and around the London area in order to get up and running. If you have any charity management experience, are part of a company that would like contribute in any way, or are an individual with spare time to help distribute food and resources, they would like to hear from you.

If you wish to get involved in making this happen, you can email dan at [email protected] or [email protected]

You can also check out the Facebook post below for more information direct from the Studio 338 team regarding their food warehouse plans.