Tomorrowland releases a statement amidst coronavirus fears

By Juan Llorens 24

Tomorrowland has made an official announcement regarding the future of Tomorrowland. The 2020 edition, set to take place at the end of July, is one of the handfuls of festivals that have not canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Amidst the rise of cases in Europe, ticketholders have become anxious as to what the future of the festival may be.

Tomorrowland, unsure themselves, stated “We are following governmental instructions closely during these preparations. We sincerely hope we will be able to celebrate love, unity, and friendship with all of you this summer.” The COVID-19 situation is changing on a weekly basis and with July a few months out, we do not know what can occur. The festival asked people to do something extremely important to ensure the festival can continue:

“We would like to call on everyone to follow their local government’s guidelines closely. Stay at home, wash your hands, and keep your distance from one another. Taking care of yourself and your loved ones is taking care of the future.”

Check out the full statement down below, and keep your eyes on Tomorrowland’s socials for future announcements regarding the festival. We will, as well, keep you posted on any news for Tomorrowland and other events affected by the virus.