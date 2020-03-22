UK government forces pubs and nightclubs to close down

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, many countries are going into government-forced lockdowns and the residents are being made to practise social distancing and self-isolation as much as possible. To also enforce this further, all public places in countries like Italy have been closed such as pubs, restaurants and nightclubs. Following suit, the UK has just implemented this to all residents too.

For the foreseeable future, all of these social places will remain closed so that people don’t go out and workers are protected – but it’s having bad effects on those in the retail business. Many small businesses are going bankrupt from loss of money, and many workers are being laid off due to companies not having the funds to sustain their work pay. Fortunately though, the government will pay 80 percent of wages for those that are not able to work.

We want you to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives, we will get through this – we will get through it together and beat this virus”. – Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

Places that are iconic and essential to the UK dance scene such as Ministry of Sound Club have been closed since before this rule was enforced, complying with the suggestion that all large gatherings be banned until the virus is under control and we can all return to normality. Becoming the latest country to implement the closing of all social places (although take aways are still open), it is expected that there will be many more countries to follow shortly although we all remain hopeful that this will not last for a long time, and normality can resume once again.