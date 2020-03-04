Ultra Europe announces 2020 Phase 2 Line-Up

By Phil Thüne 6

Ultra Europe has been growing constantly since its first instalment in Split, Croatia in 2013 and its move to Park Mladeži last year, now being almost as large as its Miami home event by the number of visitors. Now, Europe’s premier electronic music festival has announced the 2nd phase lineup for its return to beautiful Croatia.

Adding to an already packed lineup including Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake & Pendulum TRINITY are now British trance trio Above & Beyond, Swedish techno don Adam Beyer, plus Charlotte de Witte, Maceo Plex, Oliver Heldens, Marshmello and many many more.

Ultra Europe is the main event of Destination Ultra, a full week of parties in and around the beautiful Dalmatian city of Split and its surrounding islands, like Ultra Beach in the Amfora Beach Resort on Hvar and Resistance Vis. Line ups for these are yet to come, but with these announcements so far, you can be sure that this is going to be a great week full of music in the beautiful scenery.

Check out the full line up below! Tickets are still available on the Ultra Europe website, and you can even book accommodation packages to sort out everything at once. Get them now before it’s too late and prepare for a week full of sunshine and great parties in one of Europe’s most beautiful and historic cities.