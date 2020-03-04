Ultra Music Festival and City officials meeting to discuss options due to Coronavirus outbreak

While we’re seeing many large conferences and fairs cancelled around the world due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it appears to be more and more likely that festivals and music events need to look at alternative options on hosting their installments. With Ultra Abu Dhabi cancelled and Don’t Let Daddy Know removing its side stage, the fear of Ultra Music Festival Miami and Tomorrowland Winter being cancelled or postponed is growing.

While there are no plans to cancel Tomorrowland Winter at present based on their website, Ultra met with city officials today, as reported by the Miami Herald, a local Miami news outlet, to discuss options about hosting their 22nd installment and its return to Bayfront Park. City officials would like to postpone the event which attracts 165.000 attendees across its 3-day span plus many more travelers and artists for numerous Miami Music Week events and Winter Music Conference panels throughout the city.

The news that postponing the event is something the city is considering has raised a lot of concerns and possibly anger within the community. Many people had planned their trip months, including booking flights and hotels which may not be changeable or refundable anymore, so either people would still be going to Miami or this would result in them losing out on what they paid for or paying on top of that, for any changes that they need to make.

Based on the most recent Twitter update by Joey Flechas, who covers the city of Miami for the Miami Herald, a resolution has been found and a formal announcement will be made on Friday morning. Tickets can still be purchased on the Ultra Music Festival website, so a cancellation seems unlikely but it is important that organizers put the health of attendees, artists, employees and anyone involved at the highest priority. Keep your eyes peeled and we’ll update as soon as more info is available.