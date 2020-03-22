UMEK & Cosmic Boys – Evolution

By Ryan Ford 11

Teaming up with rising techno stars Cosmic Boys, UMEK has released a spine-chilling record called “Evolution”; part of a scintillating new EP.

Storming onto the techno scene, “Evolution” drives an unearthly bassline throughout, providing a rumbling layer for the unrelenting punch of an UMEK kick drum. The outbursts of synths at the top end of the mix add another irresistible dimension to the track as it is has undoubtedly been made with big spaces in mind. Clearly both collaborative parties are looking to transform the dance floor when they approach a stage with this aptly-named monster of a track, having seemingly pushed the boundaries of techno back in the studio.

Releasing on his very established label 1605, “Evolution” makes up the A-side of a two-piece collaborative EP which also includes work with Teenage Mutants. UMEK continues to spend time in the studio and on the road as a techno superstar. The Slovenian has recently started up his own live music network called Viberate which has taken the music industry by storm, already establishing a net worth of a staggering $40M. As for the French talents, Cosmic Boys, the duo continue to cement themselves within the techno scene by working with the biggest names and playing a plethora of shows where they can.

Be sure to check out the UMEK and Cosmic Boys collaboration “Evolution” below as well as the rest of an uncompromising EP.