Venues in Las Vegas temporarily suspend operations

By Ellie Mullins 20

Right now, the health and safety of visitors is top priority when battling the coronavirus for clubs and venues all over the world and many venues have been seen to close their doors and reschedule shows until at least the end of March. This means an endless sea of cancelled or rescheduled shows, and now the iconic party destination of Las Vegas has suspended all venue operations.

Taking to their social media pages, famous venues such as Hakkasan, Omnia, Encore Beach Club, XS Nightclub and more have suspended their operations due to the ongoing impact that coronavirus is having on the world right now. There is currently no date as to when each club will resume their operations but they will make an official statement as it happens to keep everyone informed. Each venue will also be performing a professional deep clean and sanitisation process to make sure that it is all clean from head to toe when they are ready to welcome guests and world-famous DJs into their doors once again.

If you have bought tickets to a show at any Las Vegas venue, please check the social media pages for individual statements (below you can view a statement from Omnia) and contact the clubs for information on refunds or rescheduled shows.