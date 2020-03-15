W&W x Lucas & Steve – Do It For You

By Juan Llorens 3

Industry powerhouse duos W&W and Lucas & Steve join forces for their latest single ‘Do It For You’. The Dutch artists have delivered an uplifting track during a much needed time. W&W, known for their enormous dance floor hits are ranked #18 in the current DJ Mag Top 100. Lucas & Steve continue to release music that is incredibly infectious with uplifting energy, and have headlined the most prominent festivals around the world. Undoubtedly, this collaboration was meant to happen.

In spectacular W&W and Lucas & Steve fashion, ‘Do It For You’ features a fusion of a massive festival drop with an energetic, happy melody. The single starts with mellow piano and a soothing, catchy vocal line before it introduces the gigantic big room chorus. The track then proceeds with a buildup that will get any dance floor ready for the “get your hands in the air” drop. The single comes at a perfect time for the summer, as its feel-good melody will get anyone grooving.

This collaboration by the Dutch duos is a track we did not know we needed. ‘Do It For You’ will be stuck on your head after the first listen. Check out the single down below and make sure to add it to your summer and festival playlists.