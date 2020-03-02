Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba – Supernoize feat. RayRay

By Alshaan Kassam 9

After proving that Yellow Claw “Never Dies” with the release of their 11-track album showcasing their eclectic and hard hitting sound, the dutch duo are just getting warmed up for this year. Recognized to ignite any festival around the globe, Yellow Claw have teamed up with Juyen Sebulba for their massive single “Supernoize” featuring Taiwanese producer RayRay. Being the premiere single off Barong Family’s upcoming Hard In Bangkok album, these producers are definitely bringing the noise to the dance floor this year in the hardest way possible.

With distortion as one of Yellow Claw’s key elements, the tempo begins to turn up along with high pitched vocals to initiate that adrenaline rush we all need on the dance floor. With annihilating synths and reverberating bass lines, it only makes sense the upcoming album release was made during the labels give-day studio camp in Bangkok, Thaliand. As RayRay’s destructive sound begins to tune into the single, earth shattering instrumentals bring out the utmost energy to listeners craving something to go hard to this spring festival season. With a reputation for injecting a savage signature sound into Barong Family enthusiasts, RayRay and Juyen Sebulba bring out a taste of hard style infused trap which portrays Yellow Claw’s vision to pump up the party no matter what time it is. With further anticipation building for the release of Hard In Bangkok, fans can expect twenty new tracks featuring talented artists such as Lil Texas, LNY TNZ and much more to come.

Check out the hard-hitting single below and be on the lookout for more releases to drop real soon.