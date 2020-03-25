Z3N Master – A Phoenix Turned To Stone [EP]

By Ellie Mullins

NYC based Z3N Master is someone that knows success comes from hard work, and his efforts to hone his craft and distinguish his own sound have paid off big time. He has one of the broadest musical spectrums, ranging from hard-hitting techno sounds to soulful and uplifting house, leaving listeners constantly on the edge of their seats to guess what he’s going to come out with next – which is one of the best things about him, showing that genres cannot and will not define him.

Speaking of his music, he’s just come out with some brand new material in the form of five-track EP ‘A Phoenix Turned To Stone’. The project is Kanye West inspired, and Z3N Master says the goal was to reimagine some of his favourite Kanye West tracks into the world of house music.

Right off the bat, it’s easy to tell that this EP is full of some incredibly diverse sounds, and each track has something completely new and exciting to offer in terms of his incredible talents. To take the tracks of one of the most famous and popular rappers of our time and manage to fit them into the world of house is something that not many could do as well as him, but he manages to pull it off effortlessly and it makes for a beautifully unique project, and a fun listening experience.

To listen to it in it’s entirety, click below. You can listen to his other releases here.