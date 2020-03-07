Zedd teases possible new album on Twitter

By Juan Llorens 6

Calling all Zedd fans, a new album is in the works. Since 2017, Anton has been delivering hit after hit with artists such as Alessia Cara, Liam Payne, Maren Morris, Elley Duhé, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, and Kehlani. His fans have taken it to twitter to find out if an album is in the works after the massive success of his singles. The Grammy-winning artist graciously responded:

Release date? Not anytime soon. The EDM/Pop artist is known for being a perfectionist and has made it clear that the album will be released once he is fully satisfied with it.

Just to be clear: my album isn’t coming out “soon”.

It’s coming out when it’s done and perfect. Same philosophy as my other albums.

I’ll have some stuff for you to enjoy while you’re waiting though dontchu worryyyyy. — Zedd (@Zedd) March 5, 2020

Unfortunately, the anticipation begins without an end date. However, Anton has made it known that there will be some “stuff” to be released during the wait. Could it be a remix or the Martin Garrix collaboration? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Zedd is an artist that keeps innovating and delivering quality over quantity to his fans. More recently, the German artist introduced a new production stage: The Orbit. Known for always having jaw-dropping visuals, he keeps pushing the boundaries with his live performance. All in all, however much time it takes, we know that Zedd will deliver an album that will grace our ears.