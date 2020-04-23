Above & Beyond release uniting respray ‘We’re All In This Together’

By Harrison Watson 11

There is no doubt that we are going through one of the hardest times in recent history. COVID-19 has decimated our way of life, and taken some of our loved ones. At times it can feel like we are losing hope, like we will never recover. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and with the whole world, including the dance music community, uniting together, we will get through this. The latest message of hope comes from English trance trio Above & Beyond in the form of a respray of Fatum, Genix, Jatech and Judah’s hit, ‘All In’, and is certainly welcomed positivity in these uncertain times.

The respray adds A&B’s masterful touch to the mega-collab, which has been retitled for the respray to ‘We’re All In This Together’, symbolising the how there is only one way to conquer this virus; together. They’ve maintained the essence of the original track, whilst incorporating their classic A&B signature sound. The most noticeable change is the intro, which builds from an aggressive rolling bass to incorporating an arp and more percussive elements. The buildup remains mostly unchanged, with the exception of an uplifting piano melody, as does the drop, which maintains its original synth, with an added arp and a more thumping kick drum to polish it off.

The music video for the respray features Anjunafamily members who are on the front line of the pandemic, showing signs featuring inspirational messages. Some Anjunabeats artists and label staff join them, also showing their support.

This respray is a thoughtful gesture from the English trio, and one that is no doubt much appreciated all over the world. Stream Above & Beyond’s respray of ‘We’re All In This Together’ here, or watch the music video below.