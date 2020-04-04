Ali Gatie – What If I Told You That I Love You (Don Diablo Remix)

By Barbara Potrc 11

Dutch Future House DJ and producer Don Diablo is back with some fresh music. After dropping his energetic collaboration with Zak Abel ‘Bad’, the Dutch artist decided to slow things down a bit, bringing us a very chill remix of Ali Gatie‘s ‘What If I Told You That I Love You’. Don previewed the remix in one of his Instagram livestreams last week, where he expressed his feelings about the current situation in the world and answered some questions that fans sent over.

‘What If I Told You That I Love You’ remix is a little bit different from what we’re used to hear from Don. The tempo of the track is much slower than usual, but the signature Future House style remains. It is a perfect combination of melodic synths, emotional vocals and catchy lyrics, that will have you hooked to that replay button in no time. Since the event management industry is on a forced break at the moment Don chose to release something suitable for this period and a calm, uplifting song is a great fit.

Next to new music releases, Don Diablo has also been entertaining his fans with various live sets and livestreams on his YouTube and Twitch channel. He already released two episodes of a new series ‘The Art Of DJ’ing’ and just announced that he will be streaming from a very special location this Saturday, 4th of April at 19:00 CEST. In his Instagram post Don explained that he was supposed to be the musical headliner for the return of Formula 1 to the Netherlands, but unfortunately that got postponed due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. However he still wanted to do something special for the fans, so together with his amazing team he decided to stream his unique solo show performance, live from the racing circuit in Zandvoort, the Netherlands.