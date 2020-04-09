Amelie Lens unleashes sensational Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1

By Ryan Ford 13

Laying down an immense 76 tracks across a lengthy 4-hour set, Amelie Lens landed with her Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 last Saturday night.

Pushing the boundaries with a jam-packed performance, the Belgian techno prodigy unloaded a definitive selection of tracks across British airwaves with the first four-hour Essential Mix since 1997. Lens took a handful of new releases from her own LENSKE imprint and sandwiched them between a tonne of irresistibly exclusive IDs. Throughout the mix she drew out tracks from the likes of Farceb, Adam X, Gary Beck, Nite Fleit and Lukas Firtzer, making for an engaging and diverse listen into the early hours of the morning.

Currently residing in Antwerp, Belgium under lockdown rules due to the on-going pandemic, the 29-year-old has also been live streaming DJ sets from her home. With no real sign as to when lockdown measures will lift, it is worth keeping an eye on her social media in the coming weeks, as we have no doubt she will go live with more unreleased music very soon!

If you missed her appearance on BBC Radio 1 or want to listen to the set once again, you can check out Amelie Lens with her Essential Mix below.