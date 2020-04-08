AMF to broadcast highly requested final Axwell Λ Ingrosso performance

By Amy Martine

Over the last few weeks, the music industry has undergone an unprecedented shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As fans can no longer gather in person, major events have been setting up broadcasts that can be watched from the safety and comfort of your own home. Undoubtedly the European festival highlight of the Autumn season, AMF is the latest event to provide fans with a livestream during these uncertain times. Tonight, the festival will livestream a monumental moment in electronic music history, Axwell Λ Ingrosso‘s last ever performance as a duo, which took place at AMF 2018.

Marking the end of a chapter in the history of Axwell Λ Ingrosso, AMF set is filled with surprises, including the eagerly-awaited intro ID that still has not been released. The performance has been cited by many as the greatest of their careers as a duo, and sees them drop a number of the most iconic tracks they have produced together, including ‘More Than You Know‘, ‘Dancing Alone‘ and ‘How Do You Feel Right Now‘.

As one of the most highly-requested performances from the festival, which had never been published online until today, this marks an incredible opportunity to witness a key moment in history. Unsurprisingly, the response has been huge ever since AMF made the unexpected announcement. Make sure to tune in at 6pm CEST to Axwell Λ Ingrosso AMF set via AMF’s Facebook page in order to witness this incredible set.