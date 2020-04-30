Search

 

 

anjunadeep 2021
Anjunadeep London has been postponed to July 2021

One of the most anticipated events on the London electronic music circuit has been postponed to July 2021. Anjunadeep London – Open Air Evolved, scheduled to take place on July 25, 2020 at the Magazine London venue, was yet another major event affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup for this event was due to feature names like Lane 8, Tinlicker, Ben Böhmer (Live), Dosem, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, and the incredible Luttrell b2b Marsh b2b Nox Vahn.

In an official statement regarding the postponement of the event to 24 July 2021, some additional information was disclosed, such as the automatic transfer of tickets purchased this year to 2021 and the request for refunds of tickets purchased by attendees. Also, there is a special request for help made by the organizers in which, according to them: “[…] we’re asking for your help. If you are able to, please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled show in 2021. By doing so, you’re directly supporting London’s music scene. The culture we all love is at risk. Keep your ticket if you can and let’s keep London dancing“.

While fans eagerly await the event in safe conditions in 2021, let’s look back at the epic night of Anjunadeep x Printworks, held in December 2019, with one of the best sets of that day – Luttrell.

