Search

 

 

Axwell
Editorials

Axwell remix of ‘Tokyo By Night’ turns 6 years old

By
10

When you think of Axwell, you think of a whole influx of iconic tracks that his name is tied to. There’s not many artists with as many successful tracks as he has, and yet he never stops banging out hit after hit. Known as one of the most influential people in the industry, his tracks have a lot of happy memories attached for fans. It’s not just his original tracks though, as his remixes also get massive amounts of attention. Being known as a bit of a remix wizard, there’s one particular iconic remix of his that has just turned six years old.

The remix in question is, of course, his spin on Hook N Sling and Karin Park’s anthem ‘Tokyo By Night’. Released in 2014, he was playing it out for months before release, getting fans hyped up. Instantly becoming something special for fans and artists alike, it quickly became an iconic part of electronic music history and it has been ever since. Taking all of the beloved elements from the original track and turning it into an Axwell classic with his own signature style, he created a true masterpiece and still feels as fresh and unique as it was six years ago.

The acapella version of ‘Tokyo By Night’ was released on Axtone Acapella’s vol. 3′ and every version of the track is extremely beloved. Revisit old memories and listen to the track below.

Image Credit: Axwell Press Photo / via EDM Wiki 







Tags: , , , , ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

There's no doubting the power that Lady Gaga holds within the pop music industry. Sitting on top of the pop world for basically the entire last decade, she continues to thrive and remain as relevant as ever but it isn't just the pop world she's currently conquering. Having ties with some of the most prominent names in the electronic world, she's enlisted

News

He's one of the finest producers of the modern era, and now, Dirty South has published his latest livestream on YouTube so that fans can enjoy the splendour of the Aussie's virtual performance time and time again. Making a name for himself with huge hits like Alesso collaboration 'City of Dreams', and his remix of 'Sweet Disposition' alongside Axwell, Dirty

Events, Featured

Over the last few weeks, the music industry has undergone an unprecedented shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As fans can no longer gather in person, major events have been setting up broadcasts that can be watched from the safety and comfort of your own home. Undoubtedly the European festival highlight of the Autumn season, AMF is the latest event