Boris Brejcha releases 4 track Thunderstorm EP

By Phil Thüne 7

By now, we probably have all lost track of how long we’ve been on lockdown and without clubs, concerts and festivals, but the longer we’re stuck inside, the more live streams and new music we seem to be getting. Boris Brejcha just released a new 4 track EP called ‘Thunderstorm‘ on Ultra Records to help us through this difficult period.

The German DJ & producer defines his genre as ‘High-Tech Minimal’ and has been performing across the biggest festivals across the world in recent years, like Tomorrowland‘s mainstage in 2019 and was supposed to be playing at Ultra Music Festival this year, that unfortunately had to be postponed due to restrictions imposed by governments around the world in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

After releasing his 10th album, ‘Space Drive’, in January and 2 more singles this year, ‘Thunderstorm‘ is the 4th record he’s releasing this year. It includes 4 songs and is spanning over about 30 minutes in total. Starting off with ‘Thunderstorm’ and ‘The Awakening’, to ‘Nothing Seems to Be’ concluding with ‘Titelbild’, the EP is bringing signature Brejcha sound right into your head.

It’s now available for purchase on Beatport and for streaming on major services such as Apple Music, Spotify, or check it out on YouTube below.

Image Credit: Boris Brejcha Official Press