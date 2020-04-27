Search

 

 

Boris Brejcha
Available Now, Techno

Boris Brejcha releases 4 track Thunderstorm EP

By
7

By now, we probably have all lost track of how long we’ve been on lockdown and without clubs, concerts and festivals, but the longer we’re stuck inside, the more live streams and new music we seem to be getting. Boris Brejcha just released a new 4 track EP called ‘Thunderstorm‘ on Ultra Records to help us through this difficult period.

The German DJ & producer defines his genre as ‘High-Tech Minimal’ and has been performing across the biggest festivals across the world in recent years, like Tomorrowland‘s mainstage in 2019 and was supposed to be playing at Ultra Music Festival this year, that unfortunately had to be postponed due to restrictions imposed by governments around the world in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

After releasing his 10th album, ‘Space Drive’, in January and 2 more singles this year, ‘Thunderstorm‘ is the 4th record he’s releasing this year. It includes 4 songs and is spanning over about 30 minutes in total. Starting off with ‘Thunderstorm’ and ‘The Awakening’, to ‘Nothing Seems to Be’ concluding with ‘Titelbild’, the EP is bringing signature Brejcha sound right into your head.

It’s now available for purchase on Beatport and for streaming on major services such as Apple Music, Spotify, or check it out on YouTube below.

Image Credit: Boris Brejcha Official Press







Tags: ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Previews, Releases, Techno

After teasing his fans with quite a few ID’s over the past few months, the German DJ and music producer Boris Brejcha has finally unveiled his new album ‘Space Diver.’  This announcement is set to delight the techno lovers yet another time this month after it was revealed last week that Brejcha will play EDC Las Vegas in May. Popularly known

Events, News

Held in Neustadt-Glewe, Germany, AirBeat One Festival is one of Europe's most prestigious electronic festivals. First held in 2002 under the name Airbase One, it continues to grow in size every year, and attracts around 65,000 ravers annually. The unique theming is one of the most stand-out aspects of the summer festival, with each edition focused around a specific country or city. Past editions

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno

Boris Brejcha just released his brand new single 'To The Moon And Back' featuring Ginger, the German singer who also happens to be Boris's partner in real life. https://twitter.com/BB_BORISBREJCHA/status/1216770109420732416 Boris Brejcha has established his name in the music industry, with his high-quality production, innovating sound system and creating his very own "High-Tech Minimal" music genre, which has often been referred to as "the intelligent