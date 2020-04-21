BREAKING: Netherlands cancels all events until September

By Nicole Pepe 9

The Dutch Prime Minister just announced the Netherlands will be cancelling all events until 1 September 2020.

This decision is a result of the current global Coronavirus pandemic, as many nations are discouraging the gathering of large crowds to stop the spread of the virus. Around the world, sports teams have postponed their playing seasons, television and film production has seized, and some of the most beloved and highly attended music festivals have been cancelled.

Some of the festivals & events affected by the Netherlands cancellation are Awakenings, whose line-up included acts such as Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Loco Dice and many more, and Mysteryland whose main acts include DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, and Jauz. Other festivals that are anticipated to be affected are Lowlands, Best Kept Secret, Down The Rabbit Hole, Pinkpop, Defqon, and the first edition of Sensation ‘Beyond’. Mysteryland recently posted this below on Instagram regarding the cancellation:

Image Credit: Delio Nijmeijer