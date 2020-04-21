BREAKING: Netherlands cancels all events until September
The Dutch Prime Minister just announced the Netherlands will be cancelling all events until 1 September 2020.
This decision is a result of the current global Coronavirus pandemic, as many nations are discouraging the gathering of large crowds to stop the spread of the virus. Around the world, sports teams have postponed their playing seasons, television and film production has seized, and some of the most beloved and highly attended music festivals have been cancelled.
Some of the festivals & events affected by the Netherlands cancellation are Awakenings, whose line-up included acts such as Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Loco Dice and many more, and Mysteryland whose main acts include DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, and Jauz. Other festivals that are anticipated to be affected are Lowlands, Best Kept Secret, Down The Rabbit Hole, Pinkpop, Defqon, and the first edition of Sensation ‘Beyond’. Mysteryland recently posted this below on Instagram regarding the cancellation:
Dear Party Animals,⠀ ⠀ No matter where you are located in this world, we all have been affected by the impact of the Coronavirus. We hope that you, your family, and friends are safe and in good health.⠀ ⠀ During the last weeks, a situation of immeasurable scale unfolded, which no one could have ever foreseen. It has affected all aspects of our cultural and social lives.⠀ ⠀ It is with great sadness that we need to announce that the Dutch government has issued an official directive requiring the postponement of all events scheduled for this summer. Therefore, Mysteryland 2020 won’t be able to take place from August 28th until August 30th and will be postponed to the summer of 2021. This announcement is hard to digest for us all, however, we understand and support the governmental decision that has just been issued.⠀ ⠀ To all of you in possession of a ticket, camping package, or hotel package, you will be contacted via email tomorrow, April 22nd. You would tremendously support us by choosing to keep your ticket for next year. This would give us a sustainable foundation to create the most unforgettable weekend of 2021, which wouldn’t be the same without all of you.⠀ ⠀ With so much love to give, it feels unimaginable for us not to share our passion for music with you this season. There is nothing we cherish more than the precious moments we have together year after year. Please let us thank you all for your everlasting love and support.⠀ ⠀ Stay safe, stay strong, and see you in 2021 ❤⠀ ⠀ Mysteryland⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #neverstopdancing #celebratelife #todayisagift
Image Credit: Delio Nijmeijer