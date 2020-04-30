Cercle announce Bob Sinclar live stream from the Arc de Triomphe

By Ryan Ford 15

With the Arc de Triomphe as a breathtaking backdrop, Bob Sinclar is to perform for a stunning Cercle live stream in aid of research and the fight against COVID-19.

With the on-going pandemic, DJs around the world have turned to live streaming sets in their thousands from the comfort of their own homes. Some artists have even found safe ways of venturing into the outdoors to provide a unique backdrop for their performances with Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens among a few.

It appears, however, that the Cercle project are about to take the spotlight, as they have invited Bob Sinclar to Paris for a very special live performance on the 4th May. Famous for their live streams from some of the worlds most stunning and picturesque locations, Cercle are to return to kick off a new global movement “Music Against COVID” from atop the historic landmark of the Arc de Triomphe. The stream aims to promote a fund for research and three organisations in particular that are facing the full effects of COVID-19 around the world; Médecins Sans Frontières, Fondation de France and 101fund.

The stream will take place at 8:02 pm (French Time) on their Facebook page following applause in honour of their medical services. All will proceed in consideration of the governments health and safety guidelines and WHO regulations and there will be no way for anyone to attend the set in person.

See the Instagram promoting Bob Sinclar and his very special Cercle performance below!