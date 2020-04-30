Search

 

 

Bob Sinclar
Cercle announce Bob Sinclar live stream from the Arc de Triomphe

With the Arc de Triomphe as a breathtaking backdrop, Bob Sinclar is to perform for a stunning Cercle live stream in aid of research and the fight against COVID-19.

With the on-going pandemic, DJs around the world have turned to live streaming sets in their thousands from the comfort of their own homes. Some artists have even found safe ways of venturing into the outdoors to provide a unique backdrop for their performances with Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens among a few.

It appears, however, that the Cercle project are about to take the spotlight, as they have invited Bob Sinclar to Paris for a very special live performance on the 4th May. Famous for their live streams from some of the worlds most stunning and picturesque locations, Cercle are to return to kick off a new global movement “Music Against COVID” from atop the historic landmark of the Arc de Triomphe. The stream aims to promote a fund for research and three organisations in particular that are facing the full effects of COVID-19 around the world; Médecins Sans FrontièresFondation de France and 101fund.

The stream will take place at 8:02 pm (French Time) on their Facebook page following applause in honour of their medical services. All will proceed in consideration of the governments health and safety guidelines and WHO regulations and there will be no way for anyone to attend the set in person.

See the Instagram promoting Bob Sinclar and his very special Cercle performance below!

After weeks of absence, we are back with an exceptional project! This Monday 4th of May, we are pleased to be hosting @bobsinclar for a unique DJ set on top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in collaboration with the Centre des Monuments Nationaux and @iraiser_eu. This very special show will be the launch of a fundraising campaign aimed at helping research and the fight against COVID-19. Collected funds will be fully donated to three organizations: @doctorswithoutborders Doctors, the @fondationdefrance and the @101_fund These organizations are working both in France and abroad where the pandemic will have devastating consequences on vulnerable populations. Through this show we would like to kickoff the global movement “Music Against Covid” that will mobilize artists, labels, venues, producers and the music industry as a all. We would like to encourage everyone to use the link in our bio in your future live-streams to help collect funds to fight the pandemic. Next Monday show will be produced by a reduced team in compliance with French government and WHO health guidelines. As confinement measures are still in force, please note that this performance is not accessible to the public. No part of the performance will either be audible or visible from the Place de l’Etoile, so please stay safe at home and enjoy the live-stream. The live performance will start at 8:02pm on Cercle’s Facebook page following the applauses honoring the medical staff. We’re counting on your virtual presence and your donations to make this project, which is dear to our heart, a great success. LOVE 💙 Cercle Team

