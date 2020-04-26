Claptone launches new residency ‘Claptone In The Circus’

By Guilherme Marouf 3

After reigning in Beatport’s top 1 overall chart for a few weeks with the remake of the classic ‘Drop The Pressure‘ Claptone is back in a different situation. Last Wednesday, the highest House DJ in DJ MAG 2019 made its first performance at its new residence ‘Claptone In The Circus‘.

Forget, at first, the big clubs in Las Vegas and Ibiza. Claptone will play for 12 weeks inside the circus as a way to raise funds for the venue after the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcasts will be through Facebook and Youtube every Wednesday and will feature new songs, edits, and remixes of the German DJ.

Claptone spoke about his new project and how the idea came about:

“In these trying times, I’ve often found myself going on long, isolated walks to appreciate the beauty of nature. It was on one of these scenic, afternoon journeys that I first stumbled upon a tiny family-run circus. The circus director told me about their struggle to pay the rent and buy food for the animals since the pandemic hit, as they couldn’t put on public shows. I decided not simply to donate food and money, but to play specially themed and carefully selected sets at this little circus, involving parts of their show, to bring joy to my friends and fans in sound and vision.”

At the same time, Claptone is also part of the Red Cross project, organized by Pacha Group, as a way to collect donations to help Ibiza in the fight against COVID-19.

You can relive the first act of Claptone’s new residency here.

Image Credit: Claptone on Instagram