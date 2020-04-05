Coachella to release 20th Anniversary Documentary this month

By Ryan Ford 2

Iconic US festival Coachella is set to release an elaborate 20th Anniversary documentary this month called “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert”. The news of the documentary is somewhat of a consolation for fans that were to attend the 2020 edition as it was recently announced that the festival is to be postponed until October, however there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming film produced by Chris Perkel.

The documentary will be available to everyone through YouTube and will be free to stream as much as you want from April 10th. It will feature performances from some of the prestigious acts that have graced the Californian stage, including the likes of Rage Against The Machine, Daft Punk and Kanye West. The film will also feature a plethora of exclusive interviews with those involved with the development and management of the festival.

This year the festival will still take place from October Although the 2020 edition seems a way off now, we can still get our dose of Coachella with the 20th Anniversary documentary releasing April 10th. Check out the trailer below!