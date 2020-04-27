Daft Punk set to release new music as they score upcoming Italian film

By Mike Davies 6

The legendary French duo Daft Punk are set to release their first new material in years, as their work on an upcoming film-score has just been announced. As revealed by director Dario Argento, the pair are working with him on his upcoming film Occhiali neri.

It’s been seven years since we got fresh material from the duo, and the silence since 2013’s Random Access Memories has led to rumour after rumour about a possible return. The news that their new project is a film-score rather than an album/EP might not please all fans, but they’ve certainly got a track record when it comes to the film industry, with their work on 2010’s Tron: Legacy receiving wide acclaim, not to mention the animated film Interstella 5555, a feature-length concept set to the entirety of their 2001 smash Discovery. So what of their latest partnership? Well Argento is known mainly for making horror films of the Italian “Giallo” style – American slasher films evolved from the genre to give you an idea of what to expect. Argento explained to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, that Daft Punk are fans of his previous work, and got in direct contact with him when they learned he was shooting a new project.

So what to expect? Well, Argento explains they haven’t actually sent him any music yet, but will do “soon”, though they have travelled to meet him in Rome – presumably some time ago given the current pandemic. The film hasn’t started shooting yet either – they hope to begin in September though obviously that itself is presumably still liable to change. So it seems we’ll have a while yet until we hear what the duo have to offer, and in what form. Given this is a film project and not an actual album, don’t expect them to start touring again either, though you never know what the future might hold…