David Guetta garners over 6 million views and $600,000 in his livestream

In troubling times, David Guetta showed up to give the world an hour of unity and party. In his Saturday evening live stream from Miami, the French artist played over an hour of music to the people on the internet and to the balconies of Downtown Miami. Garnering over 6 million viewers (via YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram), Guetta raised over $600,000 for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, and the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France.

In grand fashion, David Guetta played a festival set that united people across the world. Using Zoom, lucky fans were able to be part of the stream and it brought nothing but joy. Seeing families, kids, young and old people dance united brought warmth to our souls. Moreover, artists and sport athletes such as Dannic, world-cup champion Olivier Giroud, Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, and others joined in to dance for a few moments. The French artist, a pilar to the electronic music scene, pulled one of the greatest feats by putting together one of the best virtual events.

David Guetta put the bar high when it comes to live streaming and fundraising, and now it is up to the rest of the industry to continue this trend. Re-live the stream and party in the comfort of your own home down below:



