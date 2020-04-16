David Guetta to stream live performance ‘United At Home’

By Nicole Pepe 1

David Guetta will be streaming a live performance entitled ‘United At Home’ in support of COVID-19 relief.

World-renowned DJ/producer and techno pioneer David Guetta has announced that he will be teaming up with the Miami Downtown Development Authority to host a live set that will raise money for non-profits around the world. The set is expected to last for two hours and will be held at a “unique downtown Miami” location. All proceeds will benefit organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Feeding South Florida and French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

The performance will be held April 18th at 6:00pm EDT and can be viewed on all of Guetta’s respective social media.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now. My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”, says Guetta.

The live stream and its efforts are being made possible by the Miami Downtown Development Authority, an agency that supports Downtown Miami such as small businesses and providing a quality of life for over 100,000 residents. Executive Director of MDDA Christina Crespi says the following,

“Downtown Miami is an energetic community beloved by people around the world, and we are determined to keep our city’s spirit alive and our residents safe through this crisis. David Guetta’s music has always brought people together, and while Miami – and the rest of the world – practices social distancing, there’s no better time to unite for a common cause than now.”

To donate to ‘United At Home’ please click here.