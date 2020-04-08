Denmark cancels all festivals during the summer season

By Ellie Mullins 35

It’s a tough time for the entire world right now as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world. As countries are trying to do their best to recover, this means that practising social distancing is important now more than ever. With the rules in place, this obviously means that all massive gatherings have either been cancelled or postponed and that has affected the music industry in a big way. The electronic industry’s biggest events such as Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland Winter and many tours have been cancelled and now the country of Denmark has cancelled their entire summer festival season.

In a conference, the country made the decision to ban all events with a capacity of over 1,000 until 31 August which means that no summer festivals will be taking place at all. Affected festivals include Roskilde, Northside and Tinderbox which had some of the biggest lineups on record, and 2020 was due to be an amazing festival year for the city. Currently, other restrictions in the country like banning gatherings with more than ten people are in place until at least 10 May, and schools are closed until 15 April.

This news has devastated festival-goers in Denmark – and international ticket-holders that were due to fly out to these festivals – but it is crucial to save lives of people and ensure that the pandemic is squashed before it goes to the end of the year or even into next year.

If you were due to attend any festival in the country, visit the festival websites or social media pages for information on refunds or possible postponement dates.