Dennis Cartier on the roll with his latest single ‘On Board’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 13

The emerging Belgian producer Dennis Cartier is a star in the making who is destined for an insane amount of success in the electronic music industry. Having already released music on the top labels in the scene including Armada, Spinnin’, and Dharma Worldwide, he has also made a huge impact through his performances and live acts across Europe, especially with his performance at one of the biggest music festivals on the planet – Tomorrowland. Adding another stellar record to his discography, Dennis has come up with the groovy house single called “On Board.”

Graced with some extremely catchy vocal chops and samples, the track “On Board” makes it nearly impossible for anyone to resist grooving to its rhythm. Through a tutorial clip, Dennis Cartier has also described how he came up with the single by using audio samples from random video clips. The funky vibe of the track has been cleverly presented by him which says a lot about him and his skills as a producer.

Starting off his career at the age of 16, Dennis Cartier has been getting better at making music with each day. With massive support from some top-notch artists including Hardwell, his journey has been an incredible one so far.

Don’t forget to check out ‘On Board’ below

Image Credit: Dennis Cartier Press Photo, Courtesy of Ben Wylin