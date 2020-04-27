Destructo reveals that TomorrowWorld was allegedly to return to the US

By Ryan Ford 2

Gary Richards, a music producer under the Destructo alias, has surprisingly unveiled that there were allegedly plans for TomorrowWorld to return the US following its collapse after a disaster 2015 edition of the festival.

Speaking with freelance and Billboard journalist Kat Bein, Richards revealed the information on the People of Tomorrow Facebook Group page during a live Q&A. Under questioning from fans wondering why it hadn’t returned yet, Destructo confirmed he had the ability to bring back the festival as the current president of events company LiveStyle. Due to financial restrictions, however, it seems it is not currently in their budget to bring back the Atlanta-based festival. He detailed that there had actually been plans to re-establish the event on a regular basis, but with a US festival costing an average of $35 million, the idea was not yet feasible.

As a spin-off from the Belgian festival giant Tomorrowland, TomorrowWorld only lasted three years in the states and did not return in 2016 due to the fact that SFX went bankrupt. The situation was then made worse as event organisers received backlash due to weather-related and logistical issues during the 2015 edition.

With not much to be positive about in the current climate for live music events, hopefully this is a glimmer of hope for one of the most iconic festivals in dance music history. Hopefully one day TomorrowWorld can return stronger and better than before.