Search

 

 

Tomorrowworld return
Events, News

Destructo reveals that TomorrowWorld was allegedly to return to the US

By
2

Gary Richards, a music producer under the Destructo alias, has surprisingly unveiled that there were allegedly plans for TomorrowWorld to return the US following its collapse after a disaster 2015 edition of the festival.

Speaking with freelance and Billboard journalist Kat Bein, Richards revealed the information on the People of Tomorrow Facebook Group page during a live Q&A. Under questioning from fans wondering why it hadn’t returned yet, Destructo confirmed he had the ability to bring back the festival as the current president of events company LiveStyle. Due to financial restrictions, however, it seems it is not currently in their budget to bring back the Atlanta-based festival. He detailed that there had actually been plans to re-establish the event on a regular basis, but with a US festival costing an average of $35 million, the idea was not yet feasible.

As a spin-off from the Belgian festival giant Tomorrowland, TomorrowWorld only lasted three years in the states and did not return in 2016 due to the fact that SFX went bankrupt. The situation was then made worse as event organisers received backlash due to weather-related and logistical issues during the 2015 edition.

With not much to be positive about in the current climate for live music events, hopefully this is a glimmer of hope for one of the most iconic festivals in dance music history. Hopefully one day TomorrowWorld can return stronger and better than before.

 







Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Future House, Genres

With most of the major festivals and parties canceled or postponed, people involved in the electronic music industry, including the fans are having a tough time dealing with the global crisis. But the producers and DJ’s across the world are certainly making our lockdown period better through their live streams and new releases. On a similar note, the renowned Belgian

Featured, Mixes

On April 20th we marked the bitter anniversary of Avicii's death. Tim Bergling was definitely one of the most influential and talented DJ and producer of his generation. When the electronic dance music industry found out the sad news of his early passing at just 28 years, the hearts of fans, artists and music professionals all around the world were

News

Tomorrowland continues to deliver entertainment, despite their summer festival cancelation. In the last few weeks, they have put together a virtual live stream, 'United Through Music', featuring the world's hottest electronic acts. Catering to all genres each week, 'United Through Music' is what everyone needs to get through these troubling times. This week's installment will feature the likes of Adam Beyer