Diplo Thomas Wesley Album
Diplo reveals tracklist for upcoming album under Thomas Wesley alias

Under his Thomas Wesley alias, Diplo is set to release an album on May 29th, for which he has just unveiled the tracklist on social media.

Over the past decade we have seen different genres of music transcend their way into various dance music projects with mixed success. One of those most successful has been the marriage of mainstream EDM and country music. Hoping to replicate that success Diplo is set to release “Snake Oil – Chapter 1” as Thomas Wesley in late May and it is set to feature a mouth-wateringly long list of star-studded collaborators.

The 12-track album features the 4 tracks that were included on his “Do Si Do” EP which saw him work alongside country music staples Morgan Wallen, Cam and Blanco Brown as well as pop names Jonas Brothers and Julia Michaels.

Adding the new additions to the tracklist, Diplo is clearly out to flaunt his versatilely when it comes to his country productions. Boasting names such as Young Thug for “Dance With Me”, Noah Cyrus for “On Mine” and Zac Brown for “Hometown”, the album is set to stand out above the rest. If that’s not all, he is to top off Chapter 1 of his Thomas Wesley project with the mighty Diplo remix of “Old Town Road”. 

Check out the image Diplo posted revealing the tracklist for first album under his Thomas Wesley alias below!

Diplo Thomas Wesley Album

 

 







