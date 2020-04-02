Diplo teases a ‘Blinding Lights’ Major Lazer remix is coming

By Phil Thüne 3

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), DJs and producers are locking themselves in urging fans to do the same. To make this period easier for each and everyone, loads of them are currently live-streaming past performances, new sets from their living room (or pool), live Q&A’s or just chatting away with their fans. Diplo is no exception to that. He has been self-isolating quite some time in order to protect his family but ever since has thrown down a couple of live streams.

For the past 2 weeks on Sundays, Diplo has hosted a stream named ‘A Very Lazer Sunday’ throughout Major Lazer’s YouTube channel spinning some of the best tunes around. In the second week of the live stream series, a new remix of ‘Blinding Lights’, from the recently released album ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd, has been teased. There is no release date yet, but it incorporates the classic Major Lazer sounds, as we would expect.

Reddit user u/giobennati has uploaded a screen recording of the stream on Reddit in the r/EDM subreddit (Cheers for that!). Check it out below. We certainly can’t wait for this one to be released and played live, once everything is back to normal!