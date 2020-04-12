Diplo & Wax Motif – “Love to the World”

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

During this quarantine period, all the producers are coming up with innovative ways of keeping themselves busy and entertaining their fans. But there can’t be anything more exciting than the release of new music from our favorite artists, especially now. With that being said, it seems like it’s a lucky week for all the disco-house lovers as the star American DJ and producer Diplo has come up with another dance banger called “Love to the World.”

Teaming up with Australian house music icon Wax Motif for the single, Diplo (Thomas Wesley Pentz) has made a rare appearance on the discography of his record label Higher Ground. Love to the World is based on a vocal sample from a single by the American band LTD with the same name released way back in 1976. The track is blessed with a groovy baseline perfectly combined with some charming guitar riffs and a cheery sax.

For the past weeks, Diplo has consistently been on the headlines due to several reasons, be it his decision to isolate from his children or his claims regarding the upcoming album from Major Lazer. The Grammy-nominated producer is sparing no pains in keeping us motivated during this tough phase in the industry.

Check out Love to the World here