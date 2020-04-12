Dirtybird Campout West Coast festival next victim of COVID-19

By Harrison Watson 1

COVID-19 does not discriminate, even when it comes to festivals. The latest event to fall is record label Dirtybird’s festival; Dirtybird Campout West Coast, which has been postponed to October 8-10, 2021 amidst the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, and the unprecedented number of festivals that have postponed to October this year already.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they announced:

“This is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, but we have decided to postpone Dirtybird Campout West Coast until October 2021. With all the uncertainty and the large number of festivals that have already moved to October 2020, we no longer feel that Dirtybird Campout can shine the way it should.”

The postponement is unfortunate, as the festival is known for being one of the most unique festivals in the world. Dirtybird describe the Campout experience on the Facebook event page by explaining that it is:

“Half music festival, half adult summer camp, Campout will probably top the list of wildest parties you ever attend.”

Founder of Dirtybird and festival organiser, Claude VonStroke, said:

“I love campout more than anything we do and nobody on Earth wanted to try to get it done in 2020 more than me, but it’s impossible. We throw campout with our own money and we just cannot compete with all the events that moved to the fall.”

The sheer number of festivals that have been postponed to the second half of the year is staggering. The rescheduling of massive events, such as Coachella and EDC Las Vegas, have made it almost almost impossible for many smaller festivals, and festivals who have not yet announced a new date, to hold a festival between August to October.

Having to wait another year to attend the unique experience that is Dirtybird Campout West Coast is certainly disappointing for ticket holders, but was undoubtedly a necessary decision. Although, if you’re desparate for a Dirtybird fix, their Birtybird CampINN festival is still set to go ahead, which will be taking place in Orlando, Florida from September 4-7. Get your tickets to CampINN here.