Search

 

 

Malaa Fisher
News

DJ Snake: “Malaa and Fisher collab could be in the works!”

By
2

The masked bass-house producer known as Malaa continues to unleash his dark, yet mystic signature sound to his fan base around the globe. However, what really makes this Parisian producer stand out is his ability to twist a single and lure listeners into his world of filthy basslines with remixes such as his take on DJ Snake’s “Enzo.” From teaming up with Rezz on “Criminals” last year which takes fans deep into the underworld of distortion and spooky instrumentals, it is safe to say Malaa can work with a series of eclectic producers with a motive to innovate in the bass-house scene. Further supporting his vision of pure innovation, during Malaa’s second Illegal Stream live set on his official Instagram account, DJ Snake has surprisingly shared that a Malaa and Fisher collaboration could be in the works. Are you losing it? We definitely are!

As Malaa was continuing to slay the live stream full of ID’s and bass-house classics, DJ Snake commented “Drop that collab with @fisher,” which certainly made fans question if this was real life. Well let us tell you it really is. Although no information has been shared from either Malaa or Fisher, the fact that DJ Snake revealed this secret certainly means the these iconic house producers have been cooking something up for the dance floor.

Be sure to check out the screenshot below and stay tuned for any updates regarding this iconic collaboration from Malaa and Fisher.

Screenshot Credits: @EDMTunes

 

 

 



Tags: , , , ,
0

23 | Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada | An Online Media Coordinator in Japan during the day and Trap and Bass enthusiast at night |

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Industry, News, Releases, Uncategorized

David Guetta and DJ Snake are arguably two of the greatest DJs/Producers in the history of electronic music, with countless hits and sold-out shows all over the world in recent years. Amid uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and countless lives of artists on social media, the producers of the super hits “Titanium” and “Lean On”, announced yesterday on DJ Snake's Instagram, that

Live Sets, Mixes, News

The genre-defying producer known as JOYRYDE has been welcoming listeners into his world of pure adrenaline since day one. With innovation at its finest, Jonney Ford stays motivated by taking on the challenge of not fully understanding something and putting his utmost energy into it to perfect his sound and creativity with his music. Showcasing his love for creative arts which

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

After delighting his fans with the thrilling tech house banger Freaks earlier in March, the star Australian record producer and DJ Fisher has just released another track named “Wanna Go Dancin.” Arriving via Astralwerks and his own record label Catch & Release, this latest addition to the Freaks EP is full of the characteristic sounds we all expect from Fisher. Starting