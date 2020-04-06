Don Diablo shares his live performance for Formula 1

Don Diablo and his amazing team are bringing us some serious heat again! After his incredible performance that was live streamed from his swimming pool, they have taken on another special location – the renewed Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands. On Saturday, Don has shared his special live set that has been done in collaboration with Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, where the future house artist was supposed to perform in May. Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic the Formula 1 race has been postponed to another date, which is yet unknown. Because of that they decided to surprise the fans and threw ‘The Ultimate Race Festival’ that people from all around the world can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.This set is the third episode of Don’s ‘The Art Of DJ’ing’ series, which can be found on his YouTube channel. Here is what the artist wrote about this unforgettable performance:

“I had to the honour to do something truly special together with Formula 1 and the kind people of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. We recorded an exclusive DJ-set on the newly built site of the racetrack where the long awaited return of Formula 1 to my county (The Netherlands) will take place. I was going to be the musical headliner for the race in the first week of May, which unfortunately has been postponed due to the Corona Virus, but we hope this lifts your spirits a little for all you guys staying in at home!”

Another interesting thing about the set – all of the tracks that he played have been or still will be released on Don’s HEXAGON label. So we are getting a special insight into some brand new IDs and edits that are set to drop soon. After the set Don decided to hop onto his Instagram for a quick Q&A sessions with the fans. Among other news he also shared that there is an exclusive edit coming to his FUTURE label in just two weeks. Make sure to follow Don Diablo on his social media platforms and don’t miss out on any of the upcoming live streams that he is preparing for the fans.

Check out the full Don Diablo x Formula 1 set below: