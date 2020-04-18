Search

 

 

Duke Dumont Duality
Available Now, News, Releases

Duke Dumont – Duality

By
12

Duke Dumont releases his highly-anticipated debut album ‘Duality‘ and it is an absolute gem. The ten-track LP delivers a unique musical journey that will captivate all electronic music aficionados. In spectacular fashion, Duke Dumont goes to his roots to create an album that must be listened to from beginning to end. ‘Duality’ is broken down into two distinct sides with one half being club-oriented while the second half spotlights Duke’s more diverse artistic side.

Undoubtedly, ‘Duality’ deviates from the traditional EDM sound by incorporating live elements such as strings, drums, keys, and guitars. As an artist, Duke Dumont breaks down all genre barriers with his debut album. This propels Duke Dumont’s album into a lane of its own making it a must-listen. As a record that is driven heavily by emotion, ‘Duality’ will grasp the listener’s feelings and put them in a state of musical stupor.

The album goes from the anthemic, nostalgic, piano-driven house album opener ‘Therapy‘, to the platinum #1 ‘Ocean Drive‘, to the raw and powerful ‘Together‘, to the emotion-hefty album closer ‘Let Me Go‘. Featuring collaborations with world-renowned artists such as Zak Abel, Roland Clark, Niia, Say Lou Lou, How To Dress Well, and RY X, Duke Dumont covers the musical spectrum delivering a refreshing record that will go down as one of the best albums to be released from the electronic music scene.

Make sure to give yourself 37 full minutes to sit down and embark on a one-of-a-kind musical journey with ‘Duality’. Check out the full album down below:



Tags: , ,
0

A pre-law student in love with electronic music and journalism. Experience in music production, marketing, and above all a taco enthusiast.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House

The British record producer and DJ Duke Dumont has certainly been on the roll this year. After dropping two tracks in three months and announcing the release of his debut album “Duality” in April, he has just released another track named “Let Me Go” from the album. The highly appealing vocals and the emotional vibe of the song are set

Featured, Industry

The British record producer and DJ Duke Dumont (Adan George Dyment) has a reputation in the industry for coming up with global hits and chart-topping bangers. His discography is graced by the presence of well-recognized tracks like Ocean Drive, I Got You and the Grammy-nominated dance hit “Need You.” Adding another honor to his bag, the tech-house single Therapy has

Available Now, Releases

Four Tet has just released his newest album 'Sixteen Oceans' and it's a delicate masterpiece. Real name Kieran Hebden, Four Tet comes from London, England and has made his mark in electronic music well over the years.  He's worked with artists such as Lana Del Ray, Explosions in the Sky and Black Sabbath, to name a few.  Before Hebden ventured off